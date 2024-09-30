This weekend, children were among those who drowned in a hurricane that battered the entire southeastern United States. North Carolina experienced their worst flooding in more than a century. Cities like Atlanta were dumped with a foot of rain in 48 hours, the worst since 1878. Estimates for property damage alone have already run up to $110 billion, and it will probably go higher. Emergency workers have rescued hundreds of people, trapped on rooftops of homes and hospitals. Thousands are taking refuge in shelters. More than 2 million are without power. Many of them are also without food or fuel.

People all over the country pleaded for rescue workers to save friends and family from the rising waters, but they couldn’t reach them in time.

The death toll is running into the hundreds.

Floods have closed or completely washed away major roads and highways across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Roads are also closed in parts of South Carolina …