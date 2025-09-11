Charlie Kirk/Wikimedia Commons

What to say?

The fascist, far right podcaster and political grifter Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a public event in Utah. It won’t be long before we have as many of these as we do school shootings, and we’ll get used to it.

What a horrifying thing to say.

My family was playing with toys when my spouse saw the news on his phone. The reactions hit along with it. Hot takes were already erupting all over the internet. Liberals were celebrating. MAGA was gnashing their teeth and blaming it on everything except their own hate.

Regardless of what we think, we all know one thing deep down. Nothing good will come from this. It won’t prompt anyone to take their pedal off the toxic rhetoric and violence that has engulfed our politics.

I wish…

Instead, it’s going to trigger an immediate and deep desire for payback. The Trump administration is already weaponizing the killing. They’re going to use this as the ultimate reason to start going after us harder than ever, takin…