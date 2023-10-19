A woman mourns relatives killed by an Israeli airstrike at a Gaza City Hospital. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem. Full article and photo essay from Reuters here .

I have been without words the last few days, watching the gruesome violence of war breaking out in Israel. I’ve been reading and contemplating the endless hatred that resulted from the decision to partition Palestine into an Arab and Jewish state in 1947, as a remedy for the horrors suffered at the hands of Germany in events leading up to WWII, and the ghastly atrocities that followed, the concentration camps, the mass graves, and the living skeletons allied troops found at the end of that war.

In my teens, I read numerous books about the WWII. I have a memory of bursting out into tears at the image of a one-legged man crutching his way across a landscape of rubble and craters, as I played on the floor with toys when I was far younger. My parents didn’t realize I was absorbing that grim, gray documentary.

Born in 1961, I was aware that m…