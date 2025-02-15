I love Depeche Mode. They’ve given the world two important things to remember. And right now, we need to remember them:

Just hang on, suffer well. Enjoy the silence.

Last June, an article in Scientific American summed up the current state of things as “post-normal times.” Even last year feels like a homecoming dance compared to what’s going on now. And just wait until next year…

And the year after that…

You get the idea.

Every year is going to feel less normal than the year before it. What we considered “normal” is merely a spec in the rearview mirror. There’s no going back. Things are different now, and it calls for a fundamentally different worldview. Rest might feel like a luxury lately, a privilege few get to enjoy. And while that might be true, it’s also an essential component of our sanity.

We’ve got to find a way to do it.

Here’s some science for that:

A 2013 study found that two hours of silence per day helped stimulate brain cell growth in mice, improving memory and focus.

Anot…