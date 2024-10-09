Unsplash

This week has underscored the need for all of us to have plans in place for overlapping disasters. Here’s a post on that with a great thread:

It’s hard to plan for a disaster if you work for a company that doesn’t care about you. As Hurricane Milton bombards Florida, we’re hearing that major companies from McDonald’s to Disney and Amazon are trying to force their employees to work through disasters. So, some of us need a plan for that, too:

New Jersey has recently allocated more than $7 million in pandemic relief funding to host a WWE wrestling tournament. Over the last four years, money that was supposed to implement protections in workplaces and schools has been wasted on everything except our health and safety. Every day, it becomes clearer that our governments don’t care about protecting us.

You can find these stories on my other site, too. If you have an idea for a topic you want me to cover, feel free to drop it below.

Take care,

Jessica