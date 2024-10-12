Unsplash

It's the last thing I wanted to do.

First off, if you're a supporter, thank you. Some of you have encouraged me to do what I'm doing for months now. I resisted because my original goal was to offer meaningful content to the world that wasn't getting the attention it deserved anywhere else, not even at the most beloved newsletters. You're the reason I've been able to keep writing. Even if I didn't respond to every comment, I've read almost all of them. Sometimes I run out of words.

Starting today, I'm paywalling my content across my platforms, including previously published posts. If you don't want to support my work, that's your call. But I can no longer afford to give my labor away, regardless of the reason. Also, my emotional health can't handle any more garbage from those who take my work for granted. If you're honestly struggling and can't stand the thought of losing access to this content, you can fill this out. I'll see what I can do. Otherwise, have a nice life. I'll be d…