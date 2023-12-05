A woman finds a mask in her coat pocket, leftover from the 2021 mandate. It triggers such a violent emotional reaction in her mind that she throws the mask across the room and starts sobbing, then tweets about the experience. This woman might be suffering from urgent normal syndrome.

What’s that, you ask?

As Covid continues to spread worldwide, many people are finding it difficult to accept reality. They refuse to examine facts, even when they’re presented in forms that are easy to comprehend. Instead, they insist on reclaiming an obsolete version of “normal” that involves large indoor gatherings without any precautions. This could be you or someone you love.

Do they need help?

The short answer is yes.

They do.

Do you have Urgent Normal Syndrome?

Over the last few years, some of us adapted to pandemic life. We learned about the very real risks posed by Covid infections that appear “mild” at first but later lead to disability and chronic illness, even severe life-ending events lik…