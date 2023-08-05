Grandfailure

Years ago, I got caught in a severe thunderstorm out on the plains. Black clouds had snuck up behind me.

I ran home under lightning.

My time on the plains dyed a deep respect for nature into me. A tornado siren could interrupt your afternoon plans. Negative temperatures could freeze the water in your toilet or burst a water line. Strong winds could rip part of your roof off and fly it down the street.

A snow drift could bury your car.

You had to pay attention. If you didn’t, you would literally get blown away. You would freeze to death.

I’m proud to say that for most of my adult life, I walked everywhere. I walked to work. I walked to the laundromat. I walked to the grocery store. Twice a week, I walked to the coffee shop for a $2 espresso. It didn’t matter if it was 95 degrees or 5 degrees.

I walked.

There were days when I could just stand in the middle of nowhere, watching the lightning strobe through snow in December. Those were the days I understood how small I was.

I rented a…