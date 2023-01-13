Two weeks ago, I left America for the first time. After living almost my entire life in sunny Los Angeles and palm-tree-laden Orlando, I wanted to see something different. I see my friends take vacations all the time. They go to Mexico or Panama.

While Cancun and Panama are beautiful destinations, they resemble home a little too much. Why would I trade palm trees and sunny beaches for more palm trees and sunny beaches?

I rest my case.

On the cusp of winter, I decided to take a trip to Iceland.

The days would be short, just a few hours, and the nights would be long and cold. Just what I wanted.

Please take me to the coldest, darkest, glacier-and-geyser-filled island the world offers. Let me experience the opposite of my entire life.

My girlfriend and I booked our tickets. It’s the busy season for me back home, so she went on to a few other countries after we enjoyed our three days in the tiny nation to the north.

We did the tourist thing: we booked a norther…