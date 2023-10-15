You know, there are certain moments where you read about climate change and just kind of shrug it off. You may feel a twinge of worry, or maybe just a little bit of a taste of guilt for that plastic bag you threw out. Then, you say, “Ah, it didn’t happen near me. Maybe it’s not so bad.”

Today, reality fucking hit me in the face. Hard.

As I was going home from a show, I had to make a quick cut through the George Washington Bridge. This is something I have done before, but it was always in fairly decent weather. Today, rain from the tropical storm skirting the East Coast caused a downpour.

The downpour was bad. Like, the rain fell like cats and dogs, to the point that I started to see large swaths of puddles on I-95. This is somewhat normal, but then things went from bad to worse.

I started to see large, massive, and shockingly deep puddles forming on the road.