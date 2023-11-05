Part of a climate disaster encampment at Walmart.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (most of us aren’t that smart), you’ve probably become aware that climate disasters can happen anywhere and at almost any time.

Yes, that means it could happen tomorrow. To you.

So, you should be as prepared as you can, and particularly prepared for the unthinkable — losing your home.

There are a lot of ways to “prepare”, from building a hermetically sealed underground fallout shelter rated for 2.5 megatons to moving to a solar powered cabin in the Canadian tundra.

I’m not talking about any of that, since that’s not realistic for the vast majority of us. I’m talking about what you can do where you are right now.

Caveat: I live in a house, so some of this might not apply if you live in an apartment.

Although my wife and I were more prepared than most (we had go bags, etc.), I learned a lot from losing my home in the 2018 Camp Fire. So, I’m going to share a bit of what I learned with you.