Let's face it, we're going to run out of water. Scientists from practically every field have been predicting it for years. Global demand for water will outgrow our supply by 40 percent before the end of the decade. By 2050 or sooner, 5 billion people will face water shortages. That's going to include us.

It's already happening in some places.

My family got a little taste of the future last year when our water line broke. We went without running water for a week. Fortunately, we had enough stored water to get us through. It still wasn't easy.

Most Americans never think about where their water comes from. They use 2-3 times as much as the rest of the world, mostly on things like laundry and lawn care. They just assume it'll always be there.

What if it's not?

I've spent the last year trying to figure out what my family would do if we wound up in a disaster or long-term crisis where we didn't have access to drinking water. Here's what I've come up with:

You can harvest rain

Homestead…