Another arctic blast is coming for us. Each one brings record levels of ice, cold, and snow to areas that previously didn’t have to deal with it. Currently, more than 80 million Americans are facing winter weather alerts.

These blasts assault the grid. They knock out power.

They kill.

Most people still don’t understand that the climate crisis doesn’t just mean hotter weather. It means more unstable weather, including winter storms. It means power outages and freezing temperatures in the winter, a lethal combination.

This year, it’s starting a little early.

For years, we lived on the plains, in an old apartment with a bad landlord. We spent months dealing with inside temperatures in the 40s. Water froze in our sinks and toilets. It was rough, and we learned a lot. Since these Arctic blasts started hitting us a few years ago, I did even more research into surviving cold weather.

Here’s what I know: