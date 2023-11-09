Evan El-Amin

There's an old strategy the Greek sophists once used. It's called dissoi logoi. They practiced arguing both sides of an issue.

It wasn't just a game.

It was a strategy for making decisions.

Plato slammed the sophists as a bunch of grifters, but he wound up "borrowing" most of their ideas for his own philosophical work. The sophistic practice of dissoi logoi became known as dialectic.

It sounded more pure.

As voters, we face impossible choices. On the one hand, we can vote for an American blue blood who doesn't care about us at all. His administration promised to end the pandemic. Instead, they covered it up. They promised to make an economy that works for everyone. Instead, they've done almost nothing for the working class. They promised to restore America's reputation around the world. Instead, they're allowing Russia and China to unite the world against us while we fund and justify genocide.

On the other hand...

We can vote for a man who tried to overthrow the government. We ca…