Governor Bill Lee (left), Senator Jack Johnson and wife Judge Deanna Johnson with Donald Trump (right)

While claiming to love kids

Ask any politician in Tennessee about the sanctity of life, and they’ll surely tell you: life matters.

Absolutely.

As a transplant from Minnesota who’s spent nearly ten years in the Volunteer State, I’ve found nobody who talks more about their belief that all human life is sacred than our policy-makers.

Down here, that means passing as many prohibitions against abortion as they can while preserving easy access to firearms. Or providing paltry aid to a fraction of its needy families, while taxing necessities like groceries as much as ten percent.

Our leaders talk a lot about being tough on crime, but we have some of the highest rates of violent crime in America.

They talk even more about protecting children.

Looking at their policies in action, I often wonder who they’re protecting anyone from, and whose crimes they care to punish.

Tennessee lawmakers say they must …