All he wanted was a bunker for the end of the world.

He didn't have money. He didn't have connections. What he had was a particular set of skills. After getting kicked out of the army for assault, Shannon Gilday knew there was only one way.

He'd have to take someone else’s.

Convinced that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger a nuclear war, Gilday started researching bunker homes across the country.

One day, he stumbled across a Zillow listing.

It was perfect.

The $6.5 million mansion had everything, including an underground fallout shelter with steel-reinforced walls and blast doors — not to mention three Swiss air filtration systems, two natural gas wells, an 8,000-gallon water tank, three backup generators, and two escape tunnels.

The listing also showcased a fully stocked prepper pantry with enough freeze-dried food to last for decades. You accessed the bunker through a secret entrance located behind a bedroom closet. The seller described the property as “the most secure ho…