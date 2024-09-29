Hello Sentinels,

It’s been a hard week, watching our government ignore a potential cluster of bird flu in Missouri while an historic hurricane washes away part of the country. I’ve got family and friends in the heart of the danger zone. Fortunately, they’ve finally notified us that they’re doing mostly okay.

If you’ve been wondering what’s going on with my old site, OK Doomer, I’ve finally managed to fix the broken links. It will continue to exist in the world for people who want it. I’m posting my work here on Substack as well as my alternate site here. It doesn’t matter which one you sign up for.

I’ve been writing about public health a lot lately. I’m finally getting around to balancing that out with some other content readers have grown to appreciate. Here, I explore the history of homesteading as an antidote to all the YouTubers we see out there, showing off their giant pantries. It matters because some of us…