Every year, CEOs demand more employees return to the office. Mainstream news outlets run stories calling remote workers lazy.

They say it’s about productivity.

It’s not.

David Graeber's book on bullshit jobs blew the myth of office productivity wide open several years ago. The elites have been promising us shorter work weeks for more than a century now. We have the technology to make it happen. As we speak, they're bragging about their new AI minions.

One of the most recent articles bashing remote work tries to make it sound audacious that remote employees would dare to do household chores or use the bathroom while attending otherwise pointless, tedious zoom meetings. Look, Karen and Dwight don’t deserve your full attention if your boss is going to give them 15 minutes to complain about the office furniture, do they?’

Of course, that article even admits that onsite employees aren’t more productive. They just find different ways to “goof off,” like shopping online or scrolling the…