Outside of a sandwich, I rarely hear the word deconstruction.

However, if you live in a major city, you become used to construction occurring every day. There is always something being built, repaired, or refined. There always seem to be some unfinished projects that seem to lay around forever.

Demolishing seems to be more of the standard that we are used to.

In this instance, Christianity is an anomaly. The word ‘deconstruction’ seems to be the most popular usage when it comes to religion.

Why? Why isn’t it a simple matter to stop going to church? I haven’t been to a service in over 15 years. I haven’t read the Bible, but I can recite verses down to the letter because of all that time I spent in Bible Study.

Deconstruction is a process where you start to detangle and unravel many of your thoughts and modes of behavior. You seek clarity.

For me, it was never that simple. Christianity becomes complicated, especially if you’ve spent your formative years in t…