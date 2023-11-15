It's official, red alerts have gone out across the entire country of Brazil as the heat index hits 137F. The high temperature combined with humidity has made it impossible for most people to carry out their normal lives. There's already reports of power outages. People can't work. They can't run errands. They can barely sleep. It's not even summer there yet.

The world should be focusing on Brazil and what it means for the rest of us. Instead, the media directs our attention everywhere else while putting words like unbearable and dangerous in quotation marks.

They seek to downplay, always.

Also today, the VP of the Covid Collaborative published a disturbing, disappointing piece calling for a "radical new approach" to Long Covid research that completely ignores the piles of studies on the ways Covid attacks your organs and blood vessels while disabling your immune system. In a move that's astonishing in its dismissiveness, Steven Phillips calls for treating …