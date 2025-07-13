We were snuggling on the couch when he said it:

“I guess you’re not happy.”

That was a weird thing to hear, because I was happy. But instead of getting to live in that moment, I wound up spending the next hour trying to convince him I was happy—and it still wasn’t good enough.

He left.

Over the next few months, he started talking to his ex again, on the phone, without telling me. He went back to her. Then he came back to me. Then he broke up with me two more times. The whole saga, two years, he kept me a secret from his parents, who pressured him to give up the career he wanted and go to law school. Last I heard, my old fiancé had finally gotten married again.

A few months after the breakup, I got a new teaching job. Even though I was full-time faculty, they didn’t give me my own office. I shared one with another teacher, who was going through her Eat, Pray, Love phase.

She also talked a lot about happiness.

She tried to give up all her possessions and live in…