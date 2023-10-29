You're supposed to get better in the hospital.

Not worse.

All of that depends on a crucial upcoming meeting. The first week of November, a CDC committee will discuss a proposal to weaken infection control guidelines for all healthcare settings. They're going to make it easier for you to catch diseases in the hospital, including ones that damage your heart and brain. They're not listening to experts or healthcare workers.

Why?

The flunkies at CDC refuse to admit two crucial points about viruses like Covid (SARS-2). First, they refuse to admit that they're airborne in the most common sense of the word. They also refuse to admit that mild Covid infections cause long-lasting, even permanent damage to organs and blood vessels. As one bioaerosol scientist has put it, "I think it frightens them."

Well, it should.

A new study in Nature Cardiovascular Research confirms three years of research on Covid heart damage. Here's a highlight: