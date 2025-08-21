Gavin Newsom PR

Tell the truth these days, and you instantly get accused of being "negative." Sometimes, I'm tempted to sugarcoat everything and make promises I have no evidence to support. Then I remember…

If we can't even tell each other the truth, then what chance do we actually stand against any of the threats we face?

The answer is simple:

None.

That's why I continue to talk about Covid. It's why I continue to talk about the plausibility of industrial collapse within the next 10-15 years, as well as the likelihood of human extinction by the end of the century.

Before we get too far, let me offer a preface. When "doomers" like us talk about these uncomfortable subjects, we're not telling anyone to give up. We're asking them to do better. We're asking them to be more honest. We're asking them to try harder. When someone responds by calling us names or accusing us of being "negative," we see that for what it is—an excuse.

For me, there's no point in talking about resistance to capitalism o…