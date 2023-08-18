There's been a handful of stories across the internet lately pointing out that more Americans and Canadians, especially young adults, are dying than anyone expected this year. Weird, huh? For example, USA Today ran this and The Globe and Mail ran this. And The Telegraph ran this, noting the record level of heart attacks after the pandemic. There's also a piece in The New York Times that asks, "How Bad is a Second (or Third or Fourth) Case of Covid?" It's infuriating how obtuse these pieces are, but it's not shocking.

They all make the same statement:

"Experts aren't sure..."

They use different phrasing, but they pull the same moves. They introduce doubt and uncertainty where there's actually a lot of consensus. They cite one or two studies that confirm what we're witnessing with our own eyes. They pretend that nobody really knows what's going on.

They act like there's still a lot of debate.

There's actually very little.

There's hundreds of studies on the long-term, lethal ris…