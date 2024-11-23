The USDA has finally announced that it’s requiring unpasteurized milk to be tested for avian flu. This news comes as a major study has revealed that the virus now stands one mutation away from “binding more efficiently to human cells.” A piece in Mother Jones has said H5N1 will “define Trump’s second presidency.”

Yes, and it has already defined the outgoing one.

This news comes after the virus hospitalized a healthy teenager in Canada. Even as we see growing evidence of respiratory spread among humans, health officials insist there is “no evidence” of that so far, while refusing to talk about mitigation measures like N95 masks and clean air technologies, steps that should already be in place against existing diseases. Remember, these statements come from the same network of agencies that failed to catch H5N1 in cattle and spent the last year largely watching it spread while playing biosecurity theater.

It’s also i…