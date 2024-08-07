There's no limit to what it can steal from you.

Those are the words of Natalie, a Covid survivor who went hiking on her wedding day. Now she spends her life in a darkened bedroom. If you want to see what life with Long Covid looks like, you can watch Dianna Cowern's videos and live streams. Two years ago, she was a YouTuber with millions of followers who posted videos about science. Now she uses what little energy she has to raise awareness about the condition that ruined her life.

In late 2023, a world-class trail runner named Emilia Brangefalt killed herself after a Covid infection left her with an unstable heart. Around the world, smart talented young men and women are losing their careers after Covid ravages them. Some of them will recover. Many of them will never be the same.

These were musicians, writers, scientists, athletes.

They were the future.

This is what the Covid cautious want our friends and families to understand. It hasn't gone away. It's still here. It's hurting millions …