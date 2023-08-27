You can't save the internet. It doesn't need saving, but that hasn't stopped everyone from trying anyway. If you've ever been around evangelicals, you know that once the word "save" or "salvation" flies out of their mouths, you'd better run. It's always a cover story for a deeper agenda.

Always.

The platform wars have raged for about a year. Every tech bro CEO is trying to snatch up everyone's users. Even the politicians are trying to pressure companies like ByteDance to sell TikTok to western investors. Even they're invoking our privacy and mental health as the reason.

It's all bullshit.

At one point, the slogan "save the internet" had actual meaning. It was about protecting online spaces from private, corporate interests. It was about net neutrality. It was about browser security. It was about giving kids a place to go where they weren't bombarded by ads.

It was about access.

Now corporate flunkies have started appropriating this language for their own vanity projects. None of…