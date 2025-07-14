It’s probably the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever heard.

And that should scare you.

When you think for a minute, it’s also the most obvious thing you’ve ever heard. We live in a different world now, one where the least likely thing is actually the most likely thing. Elon Musk for president. It’s plausible, even probable. While everyone else is chasing Trump’s latest scandal or political fail, this is the thing operating in plain sight that everyone laughs off.

First, about Donald Trump…

For someone who doesn’t want to talk about Jeffrey Epstein, Trump sure spends a lot of time talking about the Epstein files.

He’s getting ratioed on his own platform.

MAGA influencers are enraged. Steve Bannon declares Trump “has become the deep state” he threatened to dismantle. Musk is dunking on him with glee as he announces the formation of a new political party. It truly seems like Trump has finally lost control. Mainstream news is expressing quiet delight as Trump’s failure to spin t…