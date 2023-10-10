There's three new pieces up on the site to read when you have time. First, Alan Urban talks about the seven greatest threats against food security and the likelihood of global famine. Ossiana Tepfenhart talks about the disturbing new abortion laws that are putting teenagers and moms in jail. I've got a new piece up about the internal mechanics of fascism.

This last post shares some important insights about the future of OK Doomer and why I'm trying to turn this place into a platform that promotes different voices on topics ranging from doom to dysfunctional politics. I'm recruiting more contributing writers and working on a system that pays them fairly for their work. You'll see more writers later this week.

I'm still working on tiers.