I'm not sure how I found out about Judy, but it was an accident.

Judy sells emergency readiness kits. They run anywhere from $200 to $1000. The deluxe kits come with portable power stations that can charge your phones and appliances for a weekend. They're neatly packaged and color-coordinated. Everything you get comes in bright orange, with extremely clear labels telling you and everyone else exactly what's inside.

Judy doesn't sell anything you can't get from a regular prepper site. What they offer is branding. Now Oprah's book club members can dabble in prepping without getting weird looks from their friends.

Companies like Judy quadrupled their sales last year.

Prepping used to be a fringe activity.

Not anymore.

Americans spend $11 billion on prepping supplies a year now. About 40 percent of millennials and zoomers are preparing for collapse. Prepping has gone mainstream, and companies are cashing in big time. There's more doomsday sites and conventions than ever. They want t…