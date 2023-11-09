Everyone knows about the pied piper. They probably don't know he was real. One day, all the children of a small town followed a piper off to nowhere. The parents never heard from their kids again.

The town never recovered.

Democrats have been using a strategy called "pied piper" for ten years now. They elevate far right candidates during primaries. They run ads for them. They finance their campaigns. They give these lunatics tens of millions of dollars, hoping it will benefit them during general elections.

You've probably gotten a little tired of the spiel from Democrats over the last few years. We're always fighting to save democracy now. You can either vote for a deeply flawed Democrat, or a completely fascist.

Well, Democrats engineered that choice.

They made it that way.

They set the table for us by backing far right extremists during primaries. It's turned into an extensive practice, with Democrats even working on behalf of politicians like Kari Lake …