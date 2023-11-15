Given the erosion of public health and our immune systems, it's not shocking to see major outbreaks of diseases all over the world. The U.S. is dealing with epidemic levels of RSV, Covid, flu, and other respiratory infections. China is seeing a surge in the same pathogens, along with pneumonia. It's hitting children especially hard, overrunning hospitals. Europe is also seeing a surge in diseases ranging from Covid to dengue fever, but you don't hear about that.

Things are not okay.

As you might expect, there's much less coverage of these disease outbreaks in other countries. Everyone's focusing on China, because that makes it easier to recycle the same tired lies about immunity debt that turned out to be completely false last year.

Immunity debt is health propaganda. Several pieces finally concluded that immunity debt is not a thing, it's a problematic term for reporters, there's no evidence to support it, and it's essentially misinformation. Even Bloomberg stated, "Don't blame 'im…