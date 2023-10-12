Original artwork by @ronniefurbear on IG

If I hadn’t spent the last 15 years working in media and public relations, I too would interpret the media silence around covid and new covid research/science as a sign that there is nothing to worry about.

But I have. So there’s some things you need to know.

The first thing to know is that the volume of coverage in general mass media about an issue is not an objective indication of its importance. Maybe I’m telling you something you already know because everyone is fairly media savvy these days, but it needs saying. Just because you’re not seeing covid research in the headlines, doesn't mean covid has become a non-story in relation to its potential impacts on your health, your future, our societies or economies.

But don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that there’s some kind of conspiracy to actively hide covid stories or other big stories. It’s just the way the mass media works.

Which is like this:

A press release gets written for a client, it gets s…