As we head into another winter, the media has gotten an early start at reminding everyone that Covid is "just a cold" now. Even as familiar names like Leana Wen finally start encouraging some people to mask, it feels like they're a day late and a dollar short. For the most part, the dominant stories include more and more disturbing suggestions that testing, masking, and even getting vaccinated are pointless and that we shouldn't do them. These stories never include a single link to a peer-reviewed study. They provide no data. Combined with reports of offices and universities throwing away air purifiers and even removing hand sanitizer and paper towel dispensers, you get the uneasy sense that many in positions of authority simply want us to get sick.

It looks like our governments are embracing a regressive stance they once mocked as outrageous, herd immunity through infection. They want to cull the weak, even if the strategy continues to blow up in their face, resulting in yet mo…