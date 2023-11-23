We humans are losing our marbles.

All over the world people are voting for Fascists and "strong" men and women, with the express purpose of hurting one or more groups of people. The United States famously elected Donald Trump and might do so again in 2024. Italy has Giorgia Meloni, Argentina now has Javier Milei, and shockingly Greet Wilders of the Far Right party in the Netherlands just won.

What the heck is going on? Why is everyone in love with Fascism and Authoritarianism? Why is everyone clamoring to sign up for violence, loss of rights (especially for women), cutting support systems, ramming Jesus down our throats, and calling climate change a liberal socialist hoax?

Simple. The countdown to extinction might have started.

Years ago I read Jared Diamond's book, "Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed" and was flabbergasted. Jared pointed to civilizations and societies in the past that collapsed overnight. He gave the example of the Greenla…