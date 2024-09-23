We never thought it would happen to us.

In the before times, we made fun of anti-vaxxers and climate deniers for doing their own research. They often deserved it.

The idea of doing your own research to challenge the orthodox view of scientists smacked of arrogance. It generated countless memes.

You were supposed to stay in your lane and leave everything to the experts. Well, we’ve seen how that turns out.

Reality isn’t that simple.

It never was.

Look back through history, and you can find plenty of experts gift-wrapped in credentials downplaying risks and making horrible recommendations to the public about their health and safety. Now in the mid-2020s, experts have spread just as much disinformation as the conspiracy theorists. We elected an administration to stand up for science. One of the first things they did was appoint a hedge fund guy to lead the pandemic response team, “a man who seized on medical providers as a way to capitalize on the suffering of sick Americans.” The…