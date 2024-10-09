Apparently, it’s legal—sort of.

As the worst hurricane in a century treads toward Tampa, some companies have decided to stay open as long as possible.

Barely 12 hours ago, a McDonald’s employee posted that supervisors are requiring everyone to work “until the very last minute,” and that franchise owners are demanding they wait until the storm arrives and forces them to close, adding “there’s nothing we can do about it.” If you ever wondered how little these companies value human life, there’s your answer.

It’s zero.

Recently, I wrote a post about preparing for disasters. But let’s face it, there’s no way to prepare for a disaster if your boss won’t let you leave, and you can’t afford to quit. That’s where millions of Americans find themselves.

They’re stuck.

If you’re in this situation, you have one option.

First of all, don’t believe your supervisor.

Document everything.

Ask them to explicitly tell you that they’ll pursue or support your termination if you choose to leave during an official e…