If you can control history, you can control anything.

It's that simple.

You might be wondering how we could've possibly forgotten everything we learned barely four years ago, forgotten it so fast, and why we're repeating all the same mistakes as we head into yet another pandemic. It's even worse than before. Now our leaders are trying to prevent us from protecting ourselves, whether it's senators in one state revoking the right to mask or a mayor of a large city demonizing and scapegoating public health.

Psychology provides a lesson here. When someone goes through a traumatic event, a large part of them wants to forget it. They want to forget anything associated with it. This happens on the individual level, and it can happen on a larger scale with entire societies willfully forgetting the recent past because it's too painful to remember. The elites and the powerful know that.

They're using it against us.

Look at any authoritarian regime. They constantly re…