Taylor Swift concert

It finally happened, and it was that bad.

Taylor Swift and her entourage thought it would be fine to move forward with a concert in Brazil during a catastrophic heat wave with heat indexes reaching 137F degrees. It's only spring there. They ended winter with temperatures above 100F. To call it irresponsible is an understatement.

Sure enough, one of her fans died.

We don't have exact numbers yet, but dozens more wound up suffering heat stroke and needing medical attention. The concert organizers and venue managers did absolutely nothing to try and make the event safer. They packed Swifties into that stadium with zero attention to ventilation. They didn't provide enough water. Based on everything I've read, they followed the usual protocol of banning fans from bringing their own food and drinks.

You could buy a cup of water for $2.

Here's a snippet from The Washington Post: