My family all recently came down with Covid. After the first positive test, we started racking our brains for the source.

Where did it happen?

It matters.

Everyone knows Covid is here to stay, but they don't know that Covid causes brain damage, heart damage, and blood vessel damage. They don't know that it causes long term, even permanent damage to your immune system. This damage often goes undetected for months, until someone has a sudden stroke, heart attack, or a bad case of pneumonia. A lot of people simply don't want to know. It doesn't matter how many studies you show them.

They prefer to live in denial.

When you catch Covid, it's important to know where and how so that you don't make yourself vulnerable again.

My daughter spends 90 percent of her class time outdoors with a small group of 3-4 other kids. Whenever she goes indoors, she's flanked by air purifiers and Corsi-Rosenthal boxes that we donated. When and if we travel, we wear masks and use nose sprays. We don't fly. We d…