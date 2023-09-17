A few days ago, someone posted this on Reddit: "Can I get sick from sleeping with a dead bird on my pillow for a few hours?"

A 30ish male was sleeping at a friend's place when "their stupid cat dumped a dead bird on my pillow." He woke up later that morning, his face smeared with blood and feathers. Apparently Covid had destroyed his sense of smell, so he didn't realize "I was basically french kissing a dead bird's asshole all night." He wants to know if he should worry about bird flu.

No, it's not just you.

Maybe you've noticed more coverage of deadly viruses lately. There's Nipah virus. There's malaria. There's bird flu. There's leprosy. There's mpox. There's ebola. On top of that, fungal infections are on the rise.

There's a reason.

Sure, there's the fact that Covid has trashed our immune systems. It's doing the opposite of what we were promised. Last year, that was fiercely debated by Covid minimizers. Now they're just ignoring it.

That's not all.

Scientists predicted that clima…