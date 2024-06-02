A nurse took her 12-year-old immunocompromised daughter to a farmer's market. They both wore masks. Unfortunately, two vendors started shouting and cursing at her daughter, who ran away in tears. That's what we get from the crowd who wants to protect children. That's how they act. They act this way because they eat out on a constant stream of misinformation about public health, by bad-faith "scientists."

You've probably seen the spate of articles telling us we're not ready for the next pandemic, which is running at us full speed with its sword drawn. Bird flu has been decimating wild bird and mammal populations around the world for four years now. Now it has found a reservoir in our dairy cattle, and the World Health Organization describes its pandemic potential as a certainty. Meanwhile, our public health officials stand around like the clueless guards in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Our hospitals are giving surgical patients Covid infections and killing them. They'r…