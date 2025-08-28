The CDC’s new director has already been fired.

She lasted a few weeks.

Why?

Well, it turns out even Trump’s own picks for public health agencies won’t promote RFK Jr.’s insane, eugenicist, white supremacist movement to make America “healthy” again by encouraging the spread of disease and withholding vaccines. It looks like Susan Monarez actually deserves a little credit here.

Monarez replaced Dave Weldon, a rather staunch anti-vaxxer. While she’s not exactly a hero, can we really say she would’ve been that much worse than Mandy Cohen or Rochelle Walensky? After all, they also wound up selling out—just in a way that didn’t trigger everyone as much.

Specifically, Monarez refused to tow the line on vaccines and autism. So RFK Jr. fired her, or he’s trying to fire her.

It’s unclear if she’s technically out yet. She has a team of lawyers defending her, saying only the president has the authority to get rid of a CDC director. At this point, we’re pretty much wai…