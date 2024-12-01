Maridav

They were in the middle of a flight when it happened.

The decision came down from federal district judge Kathryn Kimball to end America’s mask mandate on public transportation. Flight attendants made gleeful announcements. People started yanking off their masks. Some of them started applauding and snapping selfies. Yes, even liberals.

They didn’t even wait for the plane to land.

People with compromised immune systems and parents with unvaccinated children watched in horror as their fellow citizens both red and blue celebrated the return of their so-called personal freedoms. Most op-ed columnists and talking heads abandoned any discussion of disease after that. Well, now they’re back. Recently, Thom Hartmann penned a piece preemptively blaming the oncoming H5N1 bird flu pandemic on Trump. Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted about it. Even David Wallace-Wells posted a piece shaking his head at the incoming health bosses and trotting out their failures on the pandemic. Suddenly, they care agai…