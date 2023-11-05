You know there's a military-entertainment complex because it glitches sometimes. When that happens, it accidentally satirizes itself.

For example, last year CNN started playing an Applebee's commercial during their coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It upset a lot of people, especially CEOs and studio executives. They weren't angry about trying to make obscene profits off death and destruction. There was plenty of digital ink about the snafu, but nobody ever articulated what it really meant.

Here it is:

The corporate mass media apparatus works in conjunction with the military-industrial complex to ensure that the western public is always ready and waiting for yet another war, no matter how many times we lose and no matter how many times we regret it years later. The ugly truth is that a lot of Americans were already at Applebee's, watching the war unfold and getting ready to treat it like a college football game, which is exactly what they did.

Now they're bored.

Last year, milli…