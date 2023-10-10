“Ossiana, be reasonable,” urged my mom. “They don’t want to do the surgery.”

“I am not going to act like having no control over my body or negotiating what I want to do with my body is unreasonable,” I said. “Especially not after what happened to me when I got denied an abortion.”

This was the 10th doctor who refused to sterilize me, the 10th time I fucking cried. I was ready to go through drastic options to ensure I never get pregnant again under this totalitarian farce that is the government watch.

At that point in my life, I was actively debating injuring myself to force doctors to sterilize me or remove what was there. I was very close to doing it, too. My mom begged me to see two more doctors before I “did something drastic.”

Eventually, after a dozen doctors, I found one willing to actually fucking listen to me and sterilize me. Throughout the entire endeavor, everyone was calling me insane, stupid, and unreasonable for exercising my right to not have kid…