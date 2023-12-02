Grandfailure

As many of you already know, I launched this newsletter on Substack last year when my previous platform made it clear they weren't going to support my work anymore. The dudes in charge decided I was divisive, and my constant unfiltered realism was killing their vibe. A handful of self-important grifters more or less launched a campaign to turn public perception against me, spreading rumors about my earnings and pushing the notion that I wasn't qualified to share any insights on...anything. Every few days, there was another article about what an awful person I was.

So I left.

This fall, I decided to leave Substack and migrate everything to Ghost, an indie platform that likes to keep a low profile. They aren't trying to sell themselves as something they're not, and I like that.

I was originally planning to keep writing part-time while teaching college. I've invested a lot in earning a PhD and tenure, and it's not something I want to give up if I can help it. I went into educati…