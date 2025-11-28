Your Local Cassandra

Alternative Lives R Available
2d

May I suggest you add a chapter on Aquaponics; growing fish in an IBC food grade water tank, and the waste water is used to grow vegetables, salads and fruits. The fish are fed green waste, and they clean the water that is recycled back to the fish in a closed loop. Lots of instruction videos on Youtube (but many are not very good!) or buy a proper book as a reference.

A two tank system for fish, plus shelves or trays for veg, in a small greenhouse or polytunnel can feed two or three people year round with a balanced diet of fresh produce and protein, and no land required. It can even be done in a spare room or basement with grow lights. The only daily 'work' is feeding the fish with food scraps and veg scraps, and picking the food.

It is by far the cheapest and easiest way to go self sufficient in daily food.

CLF
9h

I'd be interested in buying the book when it's done!

