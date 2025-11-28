An Illustrated Survival Guide
It's going to have a serious edition, and a casual one.
Recently, I announced plans to publish an illustrated survival guide that draws heavily from my experience with teaching and technical communication. (Yeah, when I wasn’t running this newsletter I was taking some tech writing classes and learning 3D design software, because I figured it would come in handy someday.) So far, the response has been pretty enthusiastic. This book will have two editions, one that’s more formal and serious (no anime characters), and one that’s more casual. You can support the project here. I’m not selling the actual book yet. I’m raising funds for the time and research going into it. I’ve got a chunk done, plus some promotional pages:
We’ll be adding more topics as we go. My position is always that if someone can do these things, they should try to prepare for those who can’t and help them. Certain topics we plan to cover, like surviving a heat wave or a winter storm, are especially important for vulnerable populations who can’t just “tough it out.” Even if you can’t do all the things listed here, there’s something to be said for having the knowledge. I’ll continue to publish here and over at the other place. This platform doesn’t support anything along the lines of one-time tips or fundraising, so all of that lives over here. But you can always support my work by subscribing. You’ll see every part of the survival guide as it’s completed. Going forward, even after this project, I think illustrated guides will become a regular feature.
May I suggest you add a chapter on Aquaponics; growing fish in an IBC food grade water tank, and the waste water is used to grow vegetables, salads and fruits. The fish are fed green waste, and they clean the water that is recycled back to the fish in a closed loop. Lots of instruction videos on Youtube (but many are not very good!) or buy a proper book as a reference.
A two tank system for fish, plus shelves or trays for veg, in a small greenhouse or polytunnel can feed two or three people year round with a balanced diet of fresh produce and protein, and no land required. It can even be done in a spare room or basement with grow lights. The only daily 'work' is feeding the fish with food scraps and veg scraps, and picking the food.
It is by far the cheapest and easiest way to go self sufficient in daily food.
I'd be interested in buying the book when it's done!