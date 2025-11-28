Recently, I announced plans to publish an illustrated survival guide that draws heavily from my experience with teaching and technical communication. (Yeah, when I wasn’t running this newsletter I was taking some tech writing classes and learning 3D design software, because I figured it would come in handy someday.) So far, the response has been pretty enthusiastic. This book will have two editions, one that’s more formal and serious (no anime characters), and one that’s more casual. You can support the project here. I’m not selling the actual book yet. I’m raising funds for the time and research going into it. I’ve got a chunk done, plus some promotional pages:

We’ll be adding more topics as we go. My position is always that if someone can do these things, they should try to prepare for those who can’t and help them. Certain topics we plan to cover, like surviving a heat wave or a winter storm, are especially important for vulnerable populations who can’t just “tough it out.” Even if you can’t do all the things listed here, there’s something to be said for having the knowledge. I’ll continue to publish here and over at the other place. This platform doesn’t support anything along the lines of one-time tips or fundraising, so all of that lives over here. But you can always support my work by subscribing. You’ll see every part of the survival guide as it’s completed. Going forward, even after this project, I think illustrated guides will become a regular feature.