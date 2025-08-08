Sometimes, you just can’t take it anymore.

It’s not just the daily avalanche of bad news. It’s not just your job. It’s not just your personal problems. It’s everyone telling you how to feel about your life and the state of the world. It’s everyone telling you what to do with the little bit of time and energy you’ve got left. It’s everyone trying to make you feel better with their saccharine anecdotes, while ignoring your actual needs.

It’s the raging hypocrisy everywhere.

It’s the noise.

So, you made it through another day. You put in the hours at your job. You tended to all your responsibilities. You braced for tomorrow. You even cleaned the kitchen. You read all the dystopian news. You commiserated with all your friends. You preached to the choir. You did something practical to help someone else.

You screamed into the void.

The void screamed back.

Now what?

That’s me at the end of a given day. Maybe it’s you. There’s a thousand websites out there with podcast…