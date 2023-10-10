There's an interesting piece in Wired.

Every year, women and nonbinary tech workers gather at a special conference designed to help celebrate their achievements and develop their careers. This time, a bunch of tech elites showed up and "gate-crashed" the event. They were looking for higher-paying jobs and networking opportunities.

It's typical, isn't it?

It's not just men, either. Affluent, entitled jerks do this all the time. They take spaces that don't belong to them.

It's the story of our lives. Many of us never really get a chance. Nobody gives us a seat at the table. We make our own table. Sometimes, we make a very nice table, and the rich decide they want it.

So they take it.

"Why on earth would you ever want to teach at a technical college?" My mentor laughed. "You'll be throwing your life away."

"You want to write true crime?" My other mentor rolled her eyes. "Nobody's going to take you seriously if you do that."

She went on...

She said she was referring my best friend to editors s…